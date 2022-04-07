Man arrested for multiple counts of vehicle prowling and using stolen credit cards

The suspect, 50-year-old Jerrame A. Kimble, was arrested in Northeast Spokane on Apr. 6, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man who purchased thousands of dollars worth of goods through stolen credit cards, according to a release.

The suspect, 50-year-old Jerrame A. Kimble, was arrested in Northeast Spokane. The arrest followed a vehicle prowling incident on Feb. 26, 2022, within the Dishman Hills Conservation Area.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), Kimble's arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into multiple car prowling and theft cases in which Kimble and various accomplices are suspects.

SPD officials say this is not Kimble's first arrest for similar crimes. On Mar. 3, 2022, a female victim discovered that her car had been broken into and that her purse had been stolen. The victim reportedly parked next to Kimble and another woman, who used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at Lowes, Walmart, gas stations and other locations.

In that case, Kimble was booked into the Spokane County Jail for eight counts of second-degree theft, two counts of money laundering and one count of second-degree identity theft.

Kimble has an extensive history of vehicle prowling, as Airway Heights police have probable cause to arrest Kimble on eight charges, including identity theft and money laundering from an incident on Mar. 20, 2022. In that incident, a vehicle was broken into and credit cards were stolen. At this time, Kimble has 13 felony convictions.

In a press release, SPD urged residents to not leave valuable items in their cars, including guns, wallets and purses.