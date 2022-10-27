Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrests man for stabbing woman in Coeur d'Alene

40-year-old Brandon White was arrested by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office after a woman reported she had been stabbed. The woman's status is unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing in Coeur d'Alene Thursday night.

40-year-old Brandon White was arrested by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office after a woman reported she had been stabbed. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the man fled the scene before they arrived. He was found by Idaho State Police a short time later.

The sheriff's office says White was taken into custody without further incident. Right now, the woman's status is unknown.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.