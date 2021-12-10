Man accused of fatally shooting roommate's girlfriend in Spokane Valley

The suspect, 42-year-old Jason E. Woodlief was booked on second-degree murder and his bond is set at $1 million.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested after a shooting in Spokane Valley that left one woman dead.

The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday at the 900 block of N. Wilbur Rd. The suspect, 42-year-old Jason E. Woodlief, was arrested after witnesses told Spokane Valley deputies where he started running when he fled the scene.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), Woodlief went to a gathering at a friend's house with his roommate, his roommate's girlfriend and her two children. The roommate's girlfriend was the victim of the shooting.

According to the SVPD, Woodlief started drinking and got into an argument with someone at the gathering. The group then went back to the victim's house where they all lived. Woodlief stayed in a bedroom in the victim's basement.

Soon after, two other friends arrived to their home and said Woodlief was drunk and just smashed up one of their cars. While they were explaining this, Woodlief arrived at the home, and started an argument.

The two friends then left the house and Woodlief went downstairs to his room, leaving his roommate, the victim, and her children upstairs.

Woodlief came back upstairs, had an altercation with the victim, then shot her before leaving the home.

The victim’s boyfriend and the victim’s children were not injured during this violent incident, according to SVPD.

Woodlief was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder, where his bond is set at $1 million.