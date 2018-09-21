LEWISTON, Idaho — Investigators in Lewiston played a large role in identifying a man in Pennsylvania who was arrested for 402 counts of possession of child pornography after a young Idaho girl received threats from him to expose nude images of her to her family. This is part of growing trend in the country known as “sextortion.”

Earlier in Sep., the mother of a 14-year-old Lewiston girl contacted police about suspicious behavior her daughter experienced on a social media app called “KIK.” The girl told her mother she sent nude photos and videos to the man and that he began telling her if she didn’t send more, he would share them with her relatives.

After the requests became increasingly explicit, Lewiston Police forwarded the case to Detective Brian Birdsell of the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Birdsell discovered that the suspect was Derrick Parris, 40, in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Birdsell contacted the Bensalem Police Department and on Sept. 13 police issued a search warrant for Parris’s residence. Police arrested Parris who is currently held on a $2 million bond for 402 counts of owning and creating child pornography, 350 of which are felonies.

Lewiston Police said this case is an example of a growing trend of “sextortion” involving teens and pre-teens. Sextortion is a form of black mail in which sexual information or images are used to extort sexual images and/or favors from the victim. These crimes often go unreported because teens are too afraid to tell their parents or guardians.

Lewiston Police encourage parents to monitor their children’s internet use and to be mindful of these crimes. Often the suspects in Sextortion cases have multiple victims all over the country.

The Lewiston Police invites parents to an upcoming Internet Safety presentation that will take place on Sep. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Lewiston Public Library, where they can learn more about incidents like this and other issues involving children.

