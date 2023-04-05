Courts docs reveal new details in investigation of Kitsap County woman killed while hiking in Phoenix

Lauren Heike, 29, was found dead in a desert area in north Phoenix on April 29.

PHOENIX — Court documents reveal new details into the death investigation of a woman who previously lived in the Bremerton area and was found dead in Phoenix, Arizona on April 29.

Lauren Heike, 29, was hiking on a trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place in north Phoenix on April 28 when Phoenix Police Lt. James Hester said she was attacked from behind. Heike died from her injuries. She was found after someone called police about a possible injured person. She was declared dead at the scene.

The Phoenix Police Department announced it had made an arrest in the investigation, but he has not yet been formally charged.

At a press conference, police said the suspect was the same man caught on surveillance video running from the scene of the crime.

According to court documents, investigators followed blood droplets and personal items from the trail through a barbed wire fence to the spot where Heike's body was found. Investigators said it's possible she was chased through or over the barbed wire fence.

The documents detailed Heike's injuries were multiple puncture wounds on her back and chest. Investigators did not find what caused the wounds at the scene.

The documents also detailed the surveillance video authorities obtained in the investigation.

According to the documents, a man is seen in the video at 10:52 a.m. walking east to west along the trail "at a normal pace." Heike is last seen in the video at 10:53 walking in the direction of where her body was found. At 10:53, the suspect is seen emerging from behind some vegetation and beginning to run westbound. At 10:54 the suspect was captured "sprinting at a faster pace" heading east before running back westbound. The suspect reportedly slowed to a walk and started to head east again before stopping to try and cross the barbed wire fence. Investigators noted the suspect left the area after struggling to get over the fence for a few moments.

Investigators said the suspect's behavior and actions were irregular.

The documents said investigators were able to collect DNA from one of Heike's shoes and used it to identify the suspect.

"Our job is not finished and our teams will be working in the coming days and weeks to gather and analyze additional evidence and support the prosecution," said Homicide Detective Lt. James Hester. "I ask our community to pray for the family of Lauren Heike as they travel the road ahead without Lauren by their side.

Heike's family, from Kitsap County, said she lived near the area of the trail. Heike’s mother, Lana Heike, said her daughter was beautiful inside and out with a kind heart. Heike said her daughter's last moments were spent doing what she loved – exercising and hiking.

“I have to thank everybody that was involved. And the list is long,” said Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan. “I also have to thank Lauren's family for having the courage to come forward and tell Lauren's story. It resulted in numerous tips that we wouldn't have gotten without their help, and bravery to come forward during this incredibly difficult, challenging time.”

