Man arrested in Spokane Valley after brandishing gun at local 7-11

The suspect, 22-year-old Harlan M. Jordan, was discovered to be a six-time convicted felon after he was arrested.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man after he threw a stolen handgun onto I-90, according to a press release.

The suspect is six-time convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. He was also in possession of 91 blue pills suspected of containing fentanyl, cash and stolen bank cards.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., a Spokane Valley deputy was checking the area of East Broadway and North Park Road for a domestic violence suspect when someone flagged him down.

The person told the deputy that a man dressed in camouflage was brandishing a gun at a 7-11 before getting into a red van.

As the deputy spoke with the witness, a red Volkswagen van turned on Broadway and began driving westbound. The deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Broadway, near North Lily. According to officials, the van continued to roll slowly into the dead-end in the 7100 block of East Broadway.

At this time, the suspect, 22-year-old Harlan M. Jordan, emerged from the van holding the pistol in his hand.

Jordan began running toward the sound barrier wall that runs along I-90. Once the deputy cornered the suspect and ordered him to get on the ground, Jordan ignored the commands and continued running. Jordan finally surrendered after the deputy was able to catch up to him.

Jordan was reportedly holding a wad of cash in his hand when he was taken into custody, and a knife was located.

A check of Jordan's name revealed various felony warrants for his arrest, including first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Jordan's criminal history was revealed to be extensive, as he was revealed to be a six-time convicted felon. The suspect's numerous crimes are as follows:

Second-degree robbery

Second-degree burglary

Two counts of taking a motor vehicle without permission

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Attempting to elude a police vehicle

The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit detectives responded to assist with the investigation.