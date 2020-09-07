Man arrested for robbing elderly woman outside Downtown Spokane store

The officers were called after an 85-year-old woman told a store employee that a man stole her shopping cart.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A convicted felon was taken into custody Tuesday evening after allegedly robbing an elderly woman outside of a grocery store in Downtown Spokane.

Steven C. Puckett, 53, was charged with 11 counts of theft in the second degree and one count of theft in the third degree, according to a press release from the City of Spokane Police Department.

The officers were called after an 85-year-old woman told a store employee that a man stole her shopping cart, which her purse was in, while she was emptying her purchases into her car on 1800 West Third Ave.

The store’s video surveillance showed Puckett bringing the cart back inside the store and emptying the contents in the purse. He then hid the woman’s bag in the store’s restroom.

Security at the store prevented the suspect from leaving and found the woman’s credit cards, cash, her wallet and other items as they waited for police to arrive.

It is unclear what crime Puckett has committed previously, but if convicted, he will face charges of another felony.