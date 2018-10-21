KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple calls of a shooting near Post Falls, Idaho Saturday evening.

KCSO received calls about a shooting on Gallatin Way at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday. KCSO and Kootenai Fire and Rescue medical personnel arrived on scene and found one man with a single gunshot wound.

Despite life saving measures from both agencies, the victim, identified as Tyler S. Liles, died at the scene. KCSO Detective’s Division arrived to the scene and is currently investigating the incident.

Deputies detained William C. Carlson at the scene and identified him as the shooter. Deputies later arrested Carlson for Involuntary Manslaughter and took him to the Kootenai County Public Safety building.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as investigators release details.

