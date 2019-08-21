SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after filming two women in a changing room stall at a North Spokane clothing store, police say.

Spokane police said the women noticed a man filming them from an adjacent changing room stall at Hut No. 8 on Division Street. The man quickly fled the store after the women drew attention to the situation.

Both the victims and store employees pursued the man, keeping an eye on him until a good Samaritan helped detain him before police arrived.

Police said the victims and store employees provided descriptive statements to officer, which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Zakkary Deboer on suspicion of first degree voyeurism.

Several phones and electronic devices were found during Deboer’s arrest and taken as evidence, police said.

Police said there is the possibility of additional victims in the incident. Those who used a fitting room at the store between 2 to 2:45 p.m. are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident No. 2019-20157583.

RELATED: Two apparent serial flashers in Spokane, police still searching for one

RELATED: North Idaho College: Professor arrested on voyeurism charges suspended

RELATED: Peeping Tom got inside Gonzaga dorm, took photos of woman showering