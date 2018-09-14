SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested for DUI and felony eluding on Friday morning after attempting to flee from Washington State Patrol troopers.

The man was attempting to flee down Sunset Hill on eastbound I-90, then lost control while trying to exit at Maple Street. He drove into the intersection at 5th Avenue and Maple Street, where he took out signs, shrubs, trees and a power line.

Trooper Corkins is launching a WSP drone to quickly map the scene here at 5th and Maple St.



The causing driver is in custody for felony eluding and DUI.

Officials said the man tried to get out of the vehicle with the help of passerby before attempting to flee the scene of the crash. He was quickly apprehended.

Additional charges are pending, officials said.

5th Ave and Maple St remains blocked for crash after vehicle attempted to flee a traffic stop.



No serious injuries. The lone occupant is in custody.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/40DkSZjOUT — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) September 14, 2018

No one else was injured in the crash.



