SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested for DUI and felony eluding on Friday morning after attempting to flee from Washington State Patrol troopers.
The man was attempting to flee down Sunset Hill on eastbound I-90, then lost control while trying to exit at Maple Street. He drove into the intersection at 5th Avenue and Maple Street, where he took out signs, shrubs, trees and a power line.
Officials said the man tried to get out of the vehicle with the help of passerby before attempting to flee the scene of the crash. He was quickly apprehended.
Additional charges are pending, officials said.
No one else was injured in the crash.
