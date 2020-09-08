Man arrested for brandishing gun in Riverfront Park, assaulting one person

Spokane police arrested a man after he assaulted one person after stealing their backpack, and brandished a gun in Riverfront Park.

Spokane police initially responded to reports of a man, Jason Whitaker, 44, threatening another man with a gun near the clocktower in Riverfront Park. Officers swarmed Whitaker, who dropped his firearm as officers were approaching, according to Spokane Police officer Ronald Van Tassel.

Several witnesses said Whitaker was also seen confronting a random stranger near Main street and Howard, who he accused of being an undercover cop and threatened to kill, Van Tassel said.

Whitaker then walked in the direction of the park, and stole another random bystander's backpack. The bystander pursued Whitaker, who then punched the victim, nearly knocking him unconscious, Van Tassel said. Whitaker continued to assault the victim after he had fallen to the ground.

Whitaker fled the scene and was later seen near the clock tower with a handgun. Witnesses recall Whitaker waving the gun around, threatening bystanders before Spokane police arrived.