Man arrested for attempting to kidnap a woman at a Spokane Valley grocery store

A man was arrested after attempting to abduct a woman who was with her toddler at a Fred Meyer, police said.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police arrested a 54-year-old man on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to abduct a woman inside a Fred Meyer earlier in the month.

A woman told police that on October 14, 54-year-old Natoine Lively seemed to be following her and her toddler by walking down parallel aisles before grabbing the woman’s arm on, telling her to go with him, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory.

An employee witnessed the attempted kidnapping and helped the woman to her car after she said Lively kept staring at her as she paid for her items at the cash register, according to Gregory.

The woman told police that Lively told her, "I could have gotten you if I wanted to," according to Gregory. Witnesses reported that the woman appeared terrified as Lively continued to make statements to her.

Gregory also said that a deputy obtained surveillance video of the store, and an employee helped identify Lively.

A search warrant was obtained for Lively’s 2005 Toyota Tundra and travel trailer, according to Gregory.

Liberty Lake Police officers ended up stopping and arresting Lively on Wednesday.

Lively was then arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree attempted kidnapping.