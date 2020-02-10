Man arrested for assault in Hillyard shooting

Miroslav Veselinovic, 33, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree assault.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in Hillyard Wednesday night.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien, Veselinovic was located at a home in the 3700 block of East Fairview Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

O’Brien said SPD Patrol, SWAT, the Patrol Anti-Crime Team, the Hostage Negotiation Team and the Explosive Device Unit helped take Veselinovic into custody.

The arrest stems from a shooting in the 2600 block on North Market Street on Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. O’Brien said a victim was shot and the suspect had drove away before police arrived on scene.

The victim was given first aid and transported to the hospital for treatment, O’Brien said.

Police believe Veselinovic and the victim knew each other. O’Brien said a vehicle of interest was seized during the investigation and investigators got a search warrant to look for evidence inside the vehicle.