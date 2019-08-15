SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at a pair of men who were recovering from a Lime Scooter crash in Riverfront Park early Thursday morning.

According to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger, officers responded to reports of shots fired near North Howard Street in Riverfront Park at about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Two men recovering from a minor crash on a Lime Scooter were approached by the suspect, Detrick Johnson, according to police. The two victims, who were uninjured, told police that Johnson was swaying and making nonsensical statements, according to Preuninger.

Johnson then allegedly drew a revolver from his coat and fired a round into the air, according to police. After the two victims hid behind a garbage can, Johnson allegedly fired a shot toward them before fleeing the scene, according to Preuninger.

The victims started to chase Johnson but eventually lost him near the red wagon in the park, according to police. A Spokane Police Department officer stopped Johnson on on the Washington Street Bridge and Johnson claimed he was running from men who were chasing him, according to police.

Another male approached Johnson and the officer and explained he was working as a Lime Scooter "juicer," or someone who recharges the scooters, when he heard the gunshots and saw Johnson run by, according to Preuninger. The victims than ran up to the "juicer" and explained what had happened, leading the "juicer" to call police, Preuninger said.

Johnson was arrested on two counts of first-degree assault and the revolver was found north of the Washington Street Tunnel, Preuninger said.

