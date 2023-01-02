40-year-old man arrested after firing several rounds into neighboring apartments in Hayden

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested without incident. No one was injured in the shooting.

HAYDEN, Idaho — A man has been arrested after firing several rounds into the Matthews Apartments Complex in Hayden.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. after learning that a 40-year-old Hayden resident was screaming and firing a weapon inside of his apartment.

One neighbor who called 911 said bullets were coming through their front door. Once officers arrived, more shots were heard coming from the apartment complex with bullets seen exiting the exterior walls.

After rushing the building, deputies were able to take the man into custody without incident. He was arrested for discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling and has been booked into the Kootenai County Jail. Officers checked the surrounding apartments to make sure everyone was safe.

The sheriff's office says no was injured as a result of the man's actions. However, the incident is still considered active at this time and is still under investigation by the Kootenai County Detectives Division.

