Man arrested after breaking car window and stealing item inside in downtown Spokane

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) obtained a video that was captured by a business security camera near South Wall Street. In the video, a man is seen walking by a blue car parked on the road twice before approaching the car, breaking the passenger window, and stealing something from inside.

The business that provided the video to police also reported multiple other break-ins in the area.

A Neighborhood Resource Officer in downtown Spokane recognized the man based on prior contacts, according to SPD. Based on the evidence, police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Glen W. O'Brien and arrested him on Wednesday.

O'Brien was booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of vehicle prowling, theft, and malicious mischief. He was released on his own recognizance on Thursday.

According to SPD, O'Brien's criminal history includes 47 felony convictions and more than 225 local arrests over the past two decades. SPD said the majority of his arrests have been in the downtown area and more than half have been for property crimes.

SPD said there has been a drastic increase in vehicle prowling incidents, especially in the downtown Spokane area. Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 26, 2022, SPD said vehicle prowling in downtown Spokane is up 441.7% compared to the same time last year.