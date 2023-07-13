x
Crime

Quincy man arrested for allegedly cutting wife's throat at Soap Lake ice cream shop

The suspect, 51-year-old Samuel Montoya of Quincy, was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of attempted first-degree murder.
Credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office
A Soap Lake ice cream shop shut down on July 13, 2023 after a man allegedly cut his wife's throat inside the business.

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — A man was arrested in Soap Lake on Thursday after he allegedly cut his wife's throat at an ice cream shop, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect, 51-year-old Samuel Montoya of Quincy, initially ran from the business but ultimately turned himself in. He was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of attempted first-degree murder. The victim was awake when police first arrived but her current condition is not  known.

According to the Soap Lake Police Department (SLPD), officers responded to the Tutti Frutti Bar ice cream shop at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. When police arrived, they found a woman lying on the front sidewalk bleeding from the front of her neck. 

The woman told police that her husband cut her throat with a knife. She was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment. Her current condition isn't known and her identity has not been released at this time. Police believe she works at or owns the ice cream shop.

The victim's husband, later identified as Montoya, left the scene of the crime but eventually surrendered at the Ephrata Police Department. He was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say more information will be released at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

