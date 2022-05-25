Man arrested for hitting child with hammer, threatening drivers with explosives

The suspect, 39-year-old Cole L. Healy, possessed methamphetamine and was threatening drivers with "Molotov Cocktails."

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) arrested a man after he threw a hammer at a truck, striking an eight-year-old child in the head, and threatened other drivers with homemade explosives.

According to a press release, the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Cole L. Healy, possessed methamphetamine and two homemade flammable devices, which witnesses described as "Molotov Cocktails."

The incident occurred on May 23 at approximately 3:30 p.m. when deputies responded to the area of S. Cree and E. Apache Pass Road for a report of an intoxicated man blocking traffic. According to a press release, Healy was swinging a hammer around and trying to light his car on fire.

The father of the injured child had stopped to help Healy, thinking that his car had broken down. The man said that Healy was instantly confrontational. Then, without warning, Healy threw a large hammer at the man's truck, breaking the window and hitting the man's son in the forehead.

According to police, the blow from the hammer caused the area over the child's eye to swell rapidly. The eight-year-old's father took him to be treated at the hospital.

The suspect continued to threaten drivers with his "Molotov Cocktails," attempting to light them and waving them around.

When deputies confronted Healy, he was observed to be holding what appeared to be an oil bottle with a blue paper wick sticking out of the top. Deputies then ordered Healy to drop the bottle and lay on the ground. Dropping the lighter that he had in his hand, Healy complied and was safely detained with help from Liberty Lake police.

Due to Healy's condition, he was taken to the hospital and medically cleared before being booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault and two counts of possession of an incendiary device. His bond is set at $100,000.