Man accused of firing into crowd at Coeur d'Alene bar will stand trial in April

Austin Sherper of Whitefish, Montana, is charged with eight counts of first-degree attempted murder following the 2020 shooting at Iron Horse Bar & Grill.

Austin L. Sherper, 24, of Whitefish, Mont., is charged with eight counts of first-degree attempted murder. Initially arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, the charges were later elevated.

Sherper’s trial, which was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to begin April 28.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Iron Horse Bar & Grill around 9 p.m. on July 11, 2020.

A man later identified as Sherper reportedly had an altercation with security staff, who told him he was no longer allowed in the building.

Witnesses who were smoking outside the bar told police Sherper yelled at them as he walked past, then threatened to come back and kill them.

Sherper allegedly returned to the scene in a white truck and shot at three Iron Horse employees as he drove past the bar with what was believed to be a .45 caliber handgun.

Witnesses said he continued to fire at people under an awning outside the bar.

Police estimate between six and nine shots were fired.

Two people were injured and transported to Kootenai Health, according to court documents.

Sherper reportedly left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Police later located him at a Coeur d’Alene residence. He reportedly surrendered to police after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Sherper is being held on $500,000 bail.

Madison Hardy contributed to this report.