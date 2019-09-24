SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested Tuesday after Spokane police said he started three fires on the west side of the South Hill.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien, around 10 a.m. two witnesses came forward with pictures that helped officers locate the suspect.

Two of the fires burned very close to structure and the third was set in the brush over the bluff by Polly Judd Park, O’Brien said.

O’Brien said officers located the suspect, 29-year-old Alexander C.L. Menko, near 12th Avenue and Maple Street. He was arrested on two counts of first-degree reckless burning.

O’Brien said Menko has no criminal history and the charges against him could be amended.

He was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

