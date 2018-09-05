SPOKANE, Wash. – The South Hill man accused of killing his elderly neighbor and dumping her body in their recycling bin made his first appearance on Wednesday.

Eugene Jupp, 53, turned himself in to the Spokane County Jail on April 19 just after 9 p.m. He is charged with second degree murder in the death of Stephanie Standen, 79.

Standen’s body was found on a conveyor belt inside the Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center on South Geiger Road on April 5.

According to court documents, Jupp listed Standen’s room for rent on Craigslist before she was discovered dead.

Court documents said a contracted employee with Spokane Adult Protective Services went to the home on 15th Ave. to contact Standen on April 3. He told detectives he spoke with Jupp who said he was upset with APS for not getting Standen out of the home. The APS tried to contact her again on April 5 but was not able to reach her. He asked the landlord to try to contact her he was told she was not at the house and left her companion dog and belongings behind.

Court documents said Standen suffered from mental illness and does not care for herself or her animal. The APS employee also mentioned she had made allegations against Jupp; she apparently slid a note under her door to him saying “The man living here has physically harmed me so we stay in our room. He probably called. I told him I am doing charges on him.”

Jupp’s bond has been set at $1 million.

