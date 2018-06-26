Spokane, Wash. – A man accused of attacking a woman at gunpoint in Spokane appeared before a judge Monday.

Atif Ado, 28, was charged with first-degree kidnapping.

According to police, Ado allegedly followed a woman near the TJ Meenach Bridge early Sunday and tried to drag her to a secluded area at gunpoint. The woman was eventually able to get away and call for help.

Police responded to the area within a few minutes of the victim’s call and found Ado, who matched the woman’s description of the suspect. Police also found a fake, but realistic looking gun.

Ado’s bond was set at $100,000.

This was not the first time a woman has been attacked along Spokane trails, but police said those attacks are rare.

“Spokane’s fortunate to have a great trail system,” Spokane police spokesperson John O’Brien said. “We're also lucky to say we don't have a lot of incidents that takes place on them. Very few assaults take place for the amount of that's used on them daily."

Police are still searching for a suspect who allegedly grabbed a pregnant woman along the Centennial Trail near the Monroe Street Bridge and threatened her with a knife in March.

Last year, police received reports of a man slapping people on the butt along the trails. Jonathan Smith eventually turned himself in and was charged with multiple counts of assault with sexual motivation.

To stay safe on the trails, police have advised citizens to use the buddy system and to avoid secluded areas, especially when it gets dark.

“Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts,” O’Brien said. “If something doesn't feel are hear something that doesn't feel right trust your instincts."

