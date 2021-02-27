Othello man admits to accidentally shooting son in the head, child taken on Lifeflight to Spokane

The man told police he fired the gun on accident. The Washington State Crime Lab was requested to assist with the investigation.

OTHELLO, Wash. — An Othello man admitted to accidentally shooting his four-year-old son in the head, according to a release from the Othello Police Department.

Officers initially responded to the 300 block of East Hamlet Street. The child had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

The child was taken to a local hospital by his family pending a Lifeflight to a Spokane hospital.

The father is cooperating with the investigation, Othello police said. The Washington State Crime Lab was requested to assist with the forensic investigation.