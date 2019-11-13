SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Major Crimes Unit is investigating a possible murder at the Rodeway Inn & Suites in on East Broadway Avenue in Spokane Valley.

According to a search warrant filed in Spokane County Superior Court on Tuesday, detectives are investigating a possible murder at the Rodeway Inn & Suites that occurred during the night of Nov. 6 or the morning of Nov. 7.

According to the warrant, a man believed to be named Eric Andersen was found dead by a hotel employee at approximately 1:38 p.m. on Nov. 7. Andersen had previously been trespassed from the hotel after he came into the lobby bleeding from the arm, according to a hotel employee in the warrant.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Jones responded to the hotel on the evening of Nov. 6 and said Andersen had a "jagged cut to his right arm at the crook of his elbow" and was covered in blood, according to the warrant. Jones also said Andersen thought he received the injury after being attacked by another man.

Andersen was then transported to Deaconess Hospital to have his arm treated, according to court documents. Jones then spoke with a woman who said she was staying in the same room as Andersen and they had used heroin, according to the warrant.

The woman also told Jones Andersen recently used a dose of insulin due to diabetes, according to the warrant. After taking the insulin, the woman told Jones Andersen started throwing belongings into the hallway, after which she left the room, the warrant states.

Jones went to Deaconess Hospital to order Andersen for an involuntary stay because he thought Andersen couldn't take care of himself, according to the warrant. He noted at this time that the hotel room Andersen was staying in "appeared orderly."

Between 6:30 and 7 a.m. on Nov. 7, a man staying in a room near Andersen's said he saw a man walk into Andersen's room and yelling "something to the effect of, 'They took my phone, they got everything. Why is this happening?', according to the warrant.

A housekeeper at the hotel said she entered Andersen's room on the afternoon of Nov. 7 to clean and saw a man lying on the floor near a window, according to court documents. She said the man didn't respond and she thought he was sleeping.

An employee then went to the room at approximately 1:48 p.m. after the housekeeper reported Andersen had returned and found that the man was not breathing, according to the warrant. Paramedics pronounced the man, believed to be Andersen, dead after arriving on-scene.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Hunt responded the room and noted the room was disheveled, according to the warrant. The room's door frame was damaged as if someone had forced the door open, according to Hunt.

The television was missing and the air conditioner's front cover had been broken off and was on the floor, according to Hunt. He also said the room was cluttered with dishes and food on the dresser and refrigerator, the dresser was pulled from the wall and the victim was lying face down between the dress and the window.

Jones also said a $100 bill and a set of Bluetooth speakers was missing from the nightstand, according to the warrant. Jones also said in the warrant that the room appeared to be ransacked.

Spokane County Major Crimes Detective Marc Melville said in the warrant that he believes it's possible an altercation may have resulted in the death of the victim.

The following video is a report on the 2017 Hope murder case going to trial.