Major Bellevue drug bust nets 410,000 laced pills, guns, cash and hard drugs

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle narcotics detectives executed a major drug bust in Bellevue on Tuesday, resulting in 410,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which actually contained fentanyl.
The investigation also yielded 77 pounds of meth, 908 grams of heroin, 787 grams of cocaine, two handguns and nearly $250,000 in cash.
Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives and Homeland Security’s Narcotics Taskforce carried out several raids Tuesday. The case initially started in North Seattle, but led detectives to multiple locations in Bellevue.
Authorities did not say how many people were arrested, citing an ongoing investigation.
SPD told KING 5 the counterfeit pills had a street value of $4 million. The laced pills often play a role in overdoses.
Det. Valerie Carson with SPD said, "To get this many pills from what we would consider to be a distributor level is very significant, and it's great because it means we're keeping them out of the hands of people who would be the ones who are actually taking them and putting them at risk of overdosing and dying."