Pistol whipped, shot and robbed, that's how a first date ended for a man as he went to meet a woman he met online.

The victim told police he was supposed to meet a woman in the 3400 block of Villa Cir. SE. at around 4 a.m. But when he arrived, he told police he saw the woman standing outside but didn't see the three young males who attacked him.

They allegedly pulled him from his car, took his phone and wallet and then shot him before speeding off in his vehicle with the woman he'd come to meet.

The victim, covered in blood, staggered to a nearby house. The homeowner said he woke up to someone banging on his door. He said it was terrifying.

"I saw he was bleeding in the face and he said, 'I've been shot, I've been shot' and I said I'll call 911," that's what the neighbor who asked not to be identified told 11Alive's Latasha Givens.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the chest and wrist. The homeowner didn't open the door but let the man sit on this porch as they waited for police. His blood still stains a white chair.

"He was just saying please call the police," the homeowner said. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The three men and the woman crashed a few blocks away and abandoned the stolen car. Police have not released a description of the three suspects, but anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Atlanta police at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

