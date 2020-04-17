REXBURG, Idaho — The attorney for a Rexburg woman whose children have been missing since 2019 on Thursday filed subpoenas for a raft of new information related to bank records, account information and emails connected to the defendant's late husband.

Lori Vallow's lawyer, Mark Means, also filed a request to both the Idaho Attorney General's Office and the Fremont County Prosecutor's Office asking for all the information they have about any murder or attempted murder investigations related to Lori Vallow or her new husband, Chad Daybell.

Lori Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. Daybell has not been charged.

No murder or attempted murder charges have been filed in the case.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office announced earlier in April that it is taking over the investigation into both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in connection to the death of Tammy Daybell - Chad Daybell's late wife, who died under suspicious circumstances shortly before Daybell and Vallow wed.

Lori Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September. Both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have refused to tell law enforcement or the children's relatives where they are now, or what happened to them.

The defense team is seeking all records, including electronic records, reports, tests, photographs, witness or suspect statements related to the murder investigation from the AG and from the Fremont County Prosecutor's Office, which is handling Vallow's child abandonment case.

Means also filed subpoenas for U.S. Bank, Southwest Airlines, and J.P. Morgan Chase for credit reports, loan information and other financial documentation for both Lori Vallow and her late husband Charles Vallow, who died in July.

Charles Vallow was killed in July by Lori Vallow's brother Alex Cox, in an act Cox described as self-defense. Cox also turned up dead months later; Police in Arizona have confirmed they are now looking further into the circumstances of Charles Vallow's death.

No one has been charged in connection to Charles Vallow's death. The final subpoena filed by Lori Vallow's attorney seeks all of the dead man's emails and Google account information, including any messages, chats, payments, passwords or other activity associated with his Gmail account.

Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February and remains held in the Madison County Jail on a $1 million bond. She is petitioning to have her bond lowered to $10,000.

She is due in court April 24 for a ruling on that request.

