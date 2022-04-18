Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow to appear in court Tuesday

Judge Steven Boyce has prohibited livestreaming of either hearing.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are expected to appear in court in Fremont County on Tuesday.

The couple is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud in the deaths of Lori's children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Daybell is also accused of murdering his late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow, who was previously ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial, was found fit to proceed earlier this month. She will appear in court at 9 a.m. in Fremont County for an arraignment, during which she is expected to enter a plea to her charges.

Chad Daybell will appear later that day at 1 p.m. for a hearing on whether to move the trial from Fremont County to Ada County. Another option that has been discussed is bringing a jury from Ada County to the Fremont County Courthouse.

The trial is currently set for January 2023. Both Vallow and Daybell are currently scheduled to be tried together.

The bodies of the missing children were found in Daybell's yard in June 2020. Tylee had been dismembered and burned, while J.J.'s body was found wrapped in plastic and bound with tape.

Officials say Vallow had become convinced that her children were "zombies" who had been overtaken by evil spirits.

Judge Steven Boyce has prohibited livestreaming of either hearing. KTVB will have a crew in the courtroom, check back for updates.