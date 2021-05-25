New murder charges announced against Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were indicted on murder and conspiracy charges by an Idaho grand jury Monday. A warrant was issued for their arrests on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said.
The pair faces several felony charges in the deaths of Vallow's children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and Daybell's first wife Tammy Daybell.
The indictments for both of them include two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft by deception and two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tylee and JJ.
They both were indicted for conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Tammy.
Vallow faces a charge for grand theft of social security benefits for Tylee and JJ.
And Chad was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife, as well as, two counts of insurance fraud.
This is a developing story.
