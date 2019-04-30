COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Note: The above video is a report on Isenberg pleading guilty to her charges.

Lori Isenberg will hear her sentence for charges of wire fraud and federal program theft in a federal court in Coeur d'Alene on Tuesday afternoon.

Isenberg, 65, faces up to 30 years total for charges of wire fraud and federal program theft. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, while the federal program theft charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Her sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the United States District Court in Coeur d'Alene.

Isenberg pleaded guilty to the charges, which came after she stole more than $500,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, according to court documents. The NIHC works with low-income families and Isenberg served as the coalition's executive director.

RELATED: Isenberg pleads guilty to wire fraud, federal program theft

In addition to her sentencing, Isenberg has been ordered to pay $579,495.75 in restitution.

Court documents said that from 2015 to February 2018, Isenberg forged checks, overcharged tenants, bought personal items with an unauthorized credit card, opened accounts using her husband and daughters' names, and opened companies for the purpose of laundering money.

Isenberg was placed on administrative leave in January 2018 when an accountant found checks that had been forged using the names of board members.

Isenberg and her daughter, who had been hired in 2017, were fired from the NIHC shortly after the forged checks were discovered.

RELATED: Lori Isenberg's daughters sentenced to three years probation

Larry Isenberg, Lori's husband, died under mysterious circumstances. Larry went missing on February 13, 2018 on Lake Coeur d'Alene.

The day after Larry went missing, court documents said Isenberg had sent an email to members of the NIHC board saying she would pay restitution and that she needed to be "punished for what she did." She also said would tell the NIHC everything after her husband's memorial service.

Larry Isenberg's body was found on March 1. Lori Isenberg has not been named a suspect in his death and she is not facing charges in the case.

Jessica Barnes and Amber Hosking, Isenberg's daughters, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program theft. They were sentenced to three years probation. Hosking was ordered to pay $16,500 in restitution and Barnes was ordered to pay $15,000.

RELATED: Detectives looking to interview friends of Lori Isenberg's husband Larry

RELATED: Coroner identifies body found in Lake CDA as missing boater Larry Isenberg