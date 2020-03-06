SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A crash at 26000 W Long Lake Rd has closed the road in both directions in Ford due to a serious injury crash investigation.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is on scene, according to deputy Mark Gregory.

There were two adults in the car at the time of the crash, both have serious injuries and were transported to the hospital, one by Life Flight.

The car was traveling east bound when it went off the road while negotiating a curve, according to Gregory. The car hit a tree and then rolled several times.

The investigation is still in its beginning stages, according to Gregory. He estimates the road will be closed for several more hours.

At this stage of the investigation, speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in the crash.

