AMBER Alert for Nampa boy canceled, but non-custodial father still wanted

Nampa Police said Rodolfo Reyes took his son, Rudy Oziah Reyes, from a yard in Nampa. The 2-year-old boy has been found safe.

NAMPA, Idaho — A two-year-old boy whom Nampa Police said was kidnapped Thursday by his non-custodial father has been found safe, but the father is still a wanted fugitive, the Nampa Police Department said Saturday.

An AMBER Alert went out Thursday afternoon for two-year-old Rudy Oziah Reyes. Police said his father, Rodolfo Reyes, took him from a yard on North Yale Street, between 5th Street and 4th Avenue South.

Rodolfo Reyes does not have custody of his son, and is wanted on suspicion of felony domestic battery with traumatic injury, according to the posting from police. The Nampa Police Department said he was last seen at 9:50 a.m. Saturday at a location on South Florence Street, which is off of Iowa Avenue just east of Powerline Road in Nampa.

Police said he was driving a silver-colored passenger car, possibly a 2008 Lexus IS with Idaho license plate 2CTJ790.

Reyes is 36 years old, 190 pounds, 5-foot-9, with black hair and brown eyes. Nampa Police said he could be wearing a white tank top and jeans and he is also known to carry a pistol. He also has a tattoo on the front of his neck, a tattoo on the right side of his neck that says "Lil Rudy," a tattoo on the left side of his neck that says "Southside Cliq," and a tattoo on his right cheek that says "Joelle."

Nampa Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 208-465-2257, option 2. If you see him, call your nearest law enforcement agency or, in case of an emergency, call 911.

