Caldwell man sentenced to 30 years in prison for several counts of sexual and physical abuse to a child

Yovany Garcia-Lopez was sentenced on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of physical abuse to a child.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Yovany Garcia-Lopez, a 39-year-old from Caldwell, was sentenced to 30 years in prison today for sexual and physical abuse of a child. According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Garcia-Lopez was convicted on June 2. At the trial the minor victim, and other witnesses gave testimony and the jurors unanimously found him guilty on all of his charges.

"The bravery shown by the victims in these types of cases is truly commendable," said Prosecutor Bryan Taylor. "Not only do they have to undergo physical and sexual abuse, but they also have to endure getting up on a witness stand and confronting their abuser. That takes incredible strength, and I'm thankful for days like today when they receive the type of justice that they deserve."

Garcia-Lopez was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of physical abuse to a child. According to police, the abuse happened with one victim between 2011 to 2021 and Garcia-Lopez used several forms of manipulation against them like threats and grooming.

The judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison, 17 fixed and 13 indeterminate. Meaning that Garcia-Lopez will be eligible for parole in 17 years. He will also have to pay a $5,000 fine, register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and not contact the victim for 30 years.

