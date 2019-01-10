LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash — Authorities are searching for a white Ford pickup with an American flag in the bed after a caller reported that one of the occupants pointed a pump shotgun at him on Tuesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the pickup may have an American flag in the bed and two young men as occupants.

A citizen stopped to see if the men needed assistance as they were flashing their lights in the area of Highway 2 and Bennett Road, when a white man jumped out of the vehicle and pointed a shotgun at the person, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies have searched the area and county roads where the incident was reported but have been unable to find the vehicle. Surrounding agencies have also been notified.

Anyone who sees a white Ford pickup with an American flag in the back is asked to call 911 and avoid approaching the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says it will report more information as it is available.

