Lincoln County man arrested for death of five-month-old child

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A Lincoln County man was arrested Monday evening for the death of a five-month old child.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was contacted on June 5 by medical staff at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane after they observed suspicious injuries on the child, who had been airlifted to the hospital from a home in Lincoln County. The child was later pronounced dead on June 21.

According to the sheriff's office, 29-year-old Jordan Mills-Jay was arrested after the Spokane County Medical Examiner determined the child's injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Mills-Jay has been booked into custody at the Lincoln County Jail. Police say the case remains an active investigation.

Mills-Jay's relation to the baby is unknown at this time.

