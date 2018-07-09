LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A suspect failed to stop for a Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning resulting in a high speed chase and a deputy shooting at the suspect.

Deputies tried to stop 50-year-old Doyle Gabriel for traffic violations on Highway 25, north of Davenport.

Gabriel failed to yield, resulting in a chase onto North Teal Hill Road and eventually into the driveway of a residence located in the 39600 block of Cayuse Cove Road.

Officials said Gabriel then turned his car around, facing the approaching patrol car. According to officials, not knowing Gabriel's intent or if he was armed, the deputy exited his patrol car and began giving commands.

Authorities said Gabriel, not complying with the commands, accelerated toward the deputy, causing him to fire his weapon.

Officials said Gabriel was not injured and deputies tased him to safely take him into custody.

Gabriel was transported and booked into the Lincoln County Jail where he faces multiple charges.

According to officials, the deputy who deployed his weapon is on paid administrative leave.

