SPOKANE, Wash. — A pedestrian received significant injuries Saturday, after being struck by a vehicle on Palouse Highway, between S Regal street and E Thor street.

That portion of the highway was shut down for hours, according to Spokane police officer Richie Plunkett.

Major crimes collision investigators responded to the scene. The investigation was still ongoing last night, according to Plunkett.

If you witnessed the incident police ask that you call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, and reference case 2019-20212851.

The Spokane Police Department asks the public to be cautious of pedestrians while driving, as road conditions will get worse in the coming months, Plunkett said.

