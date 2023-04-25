Liberty Lake officer who shot man holding girlfriend, her son hostage won't be charged

The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined an SCSO Sergeant was justified in the use of deadly force when attempting to arrest a man in March 2022.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Seargent who shot a man suspected of taking multiple people hostage will not face criminal charges.

The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Sgt. Justin Palmer was justified in the use of deadly force while trying to arrest 56-year-old Steven Haley last March. The shooting of Haley happened after an hours-long standoff at a home in Liberty Lake, where Haley reportedly took his ex-girlfriend, her son and her new boyfriend hostage.

According to the prosecutor's office, Palmer "feared for his life and the lives of other officers" when he fired his weapon. The prosecutor's office added Palmer acted "without malice" and had an "objective good faith belief in his actions."

Liberty Lake Police Department officers were called to a domestic violence report at a house on North Malvern Road on the night of March 7, 2022. The caller told police her ex-boyfriend had shown up at her house with a gun and threatened to hurt her and her current boyfriend. The woman's son was also in the house at the time.

Haley assaulted the woman for a long period of time, according to police. She and her current boyfriend were able to escape the house through a second-story window. The son was able to escape shortly after.

Spokane police and SWAT were called to the scene and spent hours negotiating with Haley. He later exited the house and confronted Palmer while holding a gun. After he walked outside of the house, multiple deputies told him to drop the gun.

Officers said he refused to drop the gun and said twice that he wanted to die by "suicide by cop."

Palmer feared Haley was going to begin shooting and fired a single round at him. Haley was taken to a hospital in critical condition but ultimately survived his injuries.

Under these facts, the prosecutor's office said Palmer was authorized to use deadly force during this incident. Because this determination was made, Palmer will not face criminal charges in this matter.

