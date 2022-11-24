Lewiston traffic stop leads to arrest for fentanyl possession

The passenger of the vehicle was arrested with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

LEWISTON, Idaho — A traffic stop in Lewiston led to the arrest of two men after police discovered about 500 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and a large amount of cash.

The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) stopped a car at North Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. A search of the vehicle done by LPD and the city's drug task force lead to the discovery of about 500 fentanyl pills alongside an unknown amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, and more than $3,000 in cash. In the search, police also found a scale and materials used to package drugs.

The passenger was arrested with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for giving officers a false name during the traffic stop. The driver also has an outstanding warrant in Washington for his arrest for assault and delivery of controlled substances.

Both people were booked into Nez Pearce County Jail. Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.





KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.