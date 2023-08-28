Lewiston police captain placed on administrative leave for indecent exposure while off-duty

According to court records, Capt. Richard Fuentes entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set at $300.

LEWISTON, Idaho — A captain with the Lewiston Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after he was charged with indecent exposure while off-duty.

According to a press release, Capt. Richard Fuentes was arrested by Coeur d'Alene Police on August 18 after the alleged incident took place. Court records say Fuentes entered a not guilty plea and posted bond at $300.

After reviewing information on the charge against Fuentes, Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik placed the captain on administrative leave.

"My expectation for each member of the Lewiston Police Department is to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the standards and expectations of the department on and off-duty," Kuzik said.

