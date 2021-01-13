Lewiston police arrest 42-year-old man, son for first-degree murder

Police arrested 42-year-old Clyde Kenneth Ewing IV and his 16-year-old son for first-degree murder on Tuesday.

According to the Lewiston Police Department, detectives arrested 42-year-old Clyde Kenneth Ewing IV and his 16-year-old son for first-degree murder after finding both suspects across the border in Clarkston, Washington.

Ewing was booked into the Asotin County Jail, while his son was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, according to police. The detectives were assisted by the Quad City Drug Task Force and the Clarkston Police Department.