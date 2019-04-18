LEWISTON, Idaho — The Idaho State Police have identified the suspect killed in an officer involved shooting in Lewiston on Wednesday as 36-year-old Daniel Cook Jr. of Lewiston.

Armen Araradian, a reporter with CBS-affiliate KLEW in Lewiston, reported on Wednesday that the suspect, now identified as Cook, fired at the house of off-duty Nez Perce Tribal Police officer Josh Rigney.

According to Araradian, Cook shot at Rigney's home, hitting him twice. Rigney was taken to St. Joes Hospital and is in stable condition.

Cook was shot following a short chase with police, according to Araradian. Three officers were involved in the shooting.

According to Lewiston Police spokeswoman Carol Maurer, Cook died following the shooting. None of the three officers involved in the shooting of the suspect were injured, Maurer said.

KLEW reports that Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said Cook went into cardiac arrest after being shot.

Idaho State Police identified Cook as the suspect on Thursday morning, according to KREM Reporter Taylor Viydo.

Cook's previous criminal record includes felony burglary and illegal possession of a weapon, according to Viydo. He was released from prison last year after completing his sentence.

The Idaho Department of Corrections said Cook was born in Pullman, and in 2004, was given two years of probation stemming from charges of eluding a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, according to Viydo.

Araradian is reporting that five law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are involved and four crime scenes have been identified. One Lewiston Police vehicle was hit by a bullet.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

