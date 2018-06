SPOKANE, Wash.-- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday the release of 37-year-old Christopher L. Godwin.

Godwin was convicted on November 7, 2008 for indecent liberties.

He is moving to the 1300 block of W. Boone Avenue in Spokane.

Officials said that Godwin is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

