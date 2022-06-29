Law enforcement searching for shooting suspect in St. Maries

The suspect was last seen driving a red Mitsubishi SUV and may be fleeing, or has already fled, to Kootenai County.

ST MARIES, Idaho — Law enforcement officials from several agencies are attempting to locate a man that is believed to be responsible for a shooting death in St. Maries earlier today.

Sources close to the situation told the News-Press that the suspect is identified as Lonnie Layman of St. Maries. He was last seen driving a red Mitsubishi SUV and may be fleeing, or has already fled, to Kootenai County.

Idaho State Police detectives are investigating the scene of the crime and the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Benewah County Sheriff Anthony Eells could not be reached for comment at this time.

If you know of the Layman's whereabouts, dial 911.

This is a developing story.