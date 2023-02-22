Shooting in Reardan leaves one high school student dead, police investigating

The shooting occurred Wednesday on South Laurel Street and West Summit Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

REARDAN, Wash. — Law enforcement is currently responding to a fatal shooting in Reardan on Laurel and Summit.

At this time, Reardan-Edwall School District Superintendent Eric Sobotta has confirmed that one high school student was killed in the shooting. Sobotta released the following statement to parents below:

Reardan Edwall Parents, Families and Students,

Earlier today in our small town, one of our high school students was tragically and fatally shot. The devastation felt by the family of the student, and by all students and staff in the school district, is beyond description. While, in ongoing communication with the Reardan Police Department, our district is advised that no immediate threat to our school exists, we plan to have a two hour late start on Thursday, February 23, with attendance for all students optional. For all students who are in attendance, we have arranged for additional counseling – through both Lincoln County and NEWESD 101 – as we process this tragedy together, and to help us attend to the social and emotional support for everyone. All after school events for Thursday, February 23, are cancelled.

Our hearts are genuinely with the student’s family, and with all in the school and community we share. As fellow community members, we are called now – more perhaps than ever – to come together to support the family and all the students and families in our school district.

Thank you for your understanding and, in advance, your collaboration and cooperation as we support one another in the wake of this tragedy. As your superintendent, and as a parent, I deeply feel our shared sorrow, and I know each of you do as well.

Sincerely,

Eric Sobotta, Superintendent

According to WSP, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the shooting at this time. WSP has set up a perimeter around the scene of the shooting.

No details have been released on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

Tonight, the superintendent of the Reardan-Edwall School Dist sent an email to parents, families & students stating that, "one of our high school students was tragically and fatally shot." @KyleSimchuk will have the latest on the investigation on @KREM2 at 10&11. Email below: pic.twitter.com/vx1jUcWqnm — Mark Hanrahan (@KREMMark) February 23, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.