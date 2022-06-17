Tonasket man sentenced to nearly 63 years in prison for killing his wife and burning her remains

Lance R. Bowers, 40, was sentenced this week to 754 months in prison after he was found guilty for murdering his wife and burning her remains in 2019.

OKANOGAN, Wash. — A jury sentenced a Tonasket man to nearly 63 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Angela Bowers, whose remains were found in the trunk of a burned car in the spring of 2019, as reported by iFiber One News.

According to iFiber One News, 40-year-old Lance R. Bowers was sentenced this week to 754 months in prison after he was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless burning and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to his June 3, 2019 arrest.

His sentence came after a three-year investigation.

The investigation began back in 2019 after Aeneas Valley Fire District 16 responded to a car fire on Frosty Creek Road in Tonasket. Firefighters found a burned body in the trunk of a car after they put out the fire. The remains were burnt beyond recognition.

During the investigation, deputies contacted Lance, who was 37-years-old at the time, before he pulled a gun and was shot by deputies. Those deputies were later justified in their use of force by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit.

Neither deputy was injured during the confrontation. Bowers was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital and was treated and released. He was then booked into Chelan County Regional Jail and later transferred to Okanogan County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

After the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office did an autopsy on the burned body found in the car, the results were still inconclusive for the identity. But, the victim was determined to be a woman.

After investigators observed DNA evidence, they were able to identify the victim as Angela M. Bowers. Deputies then learned that Angela was married to Lance and had been listed as a missing person since June 17, 2019.

Bowers was then arrested for first-degree murder and second-degree arson and booked into the Okanogan County Jail, where he was held on a $1.5 million bond.

