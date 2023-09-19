Former Lake City High School teacher sentenced to 4 months in jail for 'lewd' conduct with student

49-year-old William J. Keylon did not admit guilt, but acknowledged there was enough evidence to convict him if the case went to trial.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former Lake City High School teacher who pleaded guilty to “engaging in sexual contact” with a 15-year-old student more than a decade ago will spend four months in jail.

William J. Keylon, 49, of Hayden, pleaded guilty in accordance with Alford to injury to a child, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

By entering an Alford plea, Keylon did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to convict him if the case went to trial.

First District Judge Susie Jensen ordered Keylon to spend 120 days in jail and placed him on supervised probation for four years. The sentence was made in accordance with a Rule 11 plea agreement, in which Keylon pleaded guilty to an amended charge and the prosecution and defense were able to recommend the length of probation and local jail time.

