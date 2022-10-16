WSP: Missing Lacey woman found after being kidnapped by estranged husband

A woman at the center of an Endangered Missing Person alert has been found after she was taken by force by her estranged husband.

LACEY, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Lacey has been found after it was believed she was kidnapped by her estranged husband by force Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) issued an Endangered Missing Person alert Sunday for Young Sook An on behalf of the Lacey Police Department.

The alert said the woman’s estranged husband took her by force in violation of a protection order, and police were concerned for the woman’s safety.

The WSP canceled the alert around 2 a.m. Monday after the woman was located.

The WSP did not provide any other details about the case or alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

