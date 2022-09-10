Kootenai County Sheriff's Office responding to barricaded felony suspect in Post Falls

Deputies and a SWAT team are currently on scene of a residence on Prairie Ave. in the area of Meyer Road. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies and a SWAT team are currently responding to a barricaded suspect in Post Falls.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is wanted on a felony charge and is being uncooperative with deputies. The suspect has reportedly barricaded themselves in a residence on Prairie Ave. The roadway in the area is currently blocked.

Residents are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

