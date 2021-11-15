Kootenai County seeking public's help in locating elusive sex offender

Kevin Michael McLeod, 42, currently has an active $1,000 arrest warrant for three counts of various sex offender registration violations.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a registered sex offender, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

Kevin M. McLeod, 42, is wanted on a $10,000 arrest warrant.

He was convicted of sexual battery of a minor in 2000.

He is reportedly charged with failure to register annually as a sex offender and with two counts of failure to update sex offender information.

McLeod was last known to be living in Spirit Lake and was known to be in Spokane, according to a news release from KCSO.

However, his current whereabouts are unknown.

If you have information about McLeod’s whereabouts, contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.